Backstage News On The New WWE World Heavyweight Title Being Introduced

As PWMania.com previously reported, Triple H announced during this week’s episode of WWE RAW that a new World Heavyweight Title is going to be introduced.

According to Justin Barrasso of SI.com, Paul “Triple H” Levesque was the one who decided to establish a new world title, and not Vince McMahon.

WWE sources informed Barrasso that the new title was being introduced because each brand having a World Title “is how Levesque prefers the setup and structure heading into the draft.”

