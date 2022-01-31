Backstage News On The Producers For The Men’s Royal Rumble Match

This year’s Men’s Royal Rumble match ended with Brock Lesnar pointing at the WrestleMania sign as it caught fire. The match’s planning was also full of drama.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Shane McMahon received a considerable amount of heat backstage. He was reportedly the lead writer and producer of the Men’s Royal Rumble match and there were a lot of issues. He was apparently argumentative and changed things a lot. Seth Rollins was even booked in the match at one point. Many finishes were thrown around and it was utter frustration for so many involved.

A report has surfaced online suggesting the Men’s Royal Rumble match producers were Abyss (Chris Park), Jamie Noble, Shawn Daivari, and Adam Pearce without Shane McMahon’s inclusion. That information came from a script sheet and does not reflect how things really operated backstage, Ringsidenews reports.

A tenured member of the WWE creative team has confirmed that Shane McMahon and Jamie Noble produced this year’s Men’s Royal Rumble match. Chris Park, Shawn Daivari and Adam Pearce were also involved.

Park, Daivari and Pearce were involved but they were there because of the number of participants in the match. Shane and Jamie were the lead producers.

Shane McMahon has produced the Men’s Royal Rumble matches for the past few years, and that did not change this year. He was in charge and worked with Jamie Noble to arrange this year’s match. Shane reportedly “buried” Jamie Noble while trying to book the match around himself.