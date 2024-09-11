Backstage News On The Rascalz Being Pulled From WWE NXT Match

WWE aired a packed episode of NXT tonight on the USA Network.

Top matches included Jordynne Grace defending the TNA Knockouts World Championship in an open challenge, WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer and Axiom defending against The Street Profits in the opener, and Trick Williams vs. Pete Dunne in a WWE NXT Championship number one contender Last Man Standing match.

Other matchups included WWE NXT Heritage Cup Champion Charlie Dempsey defending against Je’Von Evans, Duke Hudson vs. Ridge Holland, and Giulia vs. Chelsa Green. Giulia also made her NXT in-ring debut.

WWE announced that The Street Profits would replace the Rascalz on Monday evening.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4Wonline.com, Trey Miguel had to undergo unexpected minor surgery on Sunday and was forced to withdraw from the bout.

We wish Miguel speedy recovery.