According to Fightful Select, former WWE NXT star Timothy Thatcher will be involved with the new “WWE ID” program in some sort of coaching or training capacity.

The ID program will extend to current talent in the indies who have been signed by major companies in the past, such as AEW and ROH.

A few familiar names, which are a good fit for WWE, are expected to be announced for the new “WWE ID” program in the near future.