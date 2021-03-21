Backstage News On The Situation With Charly Caruso and WWE

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed Charly Caruso’s status with WWE:

“I heard she was fired and then other people reported that she’s just not gonna be used and they are gonna wait for her contract to be out. I don’t know which one of those is accurate. She had too much heat with too many different people and that was the story. That’s why the new guy [Kevin Patrick] was brought in to replace her.”

“Charly Caruso, you know Charly Arnolt, is fine on ESPN. Maybe she’ll be good in AEW if she ends up in AEW and I don’t know if she will or she won’t. She knows Tony Khan so it’s not like she’s gotta go from scratch.”

“They have so many people [in AEW]. It’s not like, I’ll put it this way, I wouldn’t run to hire her, but I wouldn’t run away from it either. They might not be able to touch her anyway because of the contract situation. I don’t know what the contract situation is. Even if she’s released it’s gonna be a 90-day non-compete.”