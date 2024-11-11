Backstage News On The Street Profits’ Future With WWE

Fightful Select reports that there has been some talk about the future of The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) in recent weeks after both men expressed what appears to be some frustration on social media over their booking.

There is no clear indication on The Street Profits’ WWE future and if their contracts will be expiring soon, but their frustration appears to be legitimate.

Ford and Dawkins signed multi-year contracts with WWE back in 2019, but it seems that the length of their deals are currently unknown.