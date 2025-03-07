Backstage News On The Undertaker’s Role In WWE LFG Change

As reported by PWMania.com, A&E will officially renew WWE LFG for a second season. However, the upcoming season will feature a significant lineup change.

According to Fightful Select, Michelle McCool, a soon-to-be inductee in the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025, is set to join the series and replace women’s wrestling legend Mickie James. This lineup change has sparked speculation among fans about what led to this unexpected decision.

Sources close to A&E’s production team said The Phenom played a key role in securing McCool’s spot on the show, and Taker strongly expressed a desire for McCool to be part of WWE LFG and was willing to remain involved in the show if she was included.

There’s no word yet if The Undertaker specifically requested Mickie James’ removal or actively pushed for McCool to replace her, but the decision to bring McCool in led to James’ departure.