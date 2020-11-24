Backstage News On The Wobbly Walrus Firefly Fun House Puppet

WWE had big plans for Bray Wyatt before he left the SmackDown brand, but they didn’t get to everything that they wanted to before his exit. That included seeing a storyline resolve within the Firefly Fun House.

Wyatt introduced a character called Wobbly Walrus to the Firefly Fun House. The Evil Vince McMahon puppet brought him in as the Firefly Fun House’s “Special Advisor.”

There were plans for Roman Reigns to take on Bray Wyatt with the Universal Title in play. This is the reason why Alexa Bliss stared a hole through Roman Reigns. Since Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt’s program was nixed then there was no use for a puppet that was a direct shot at the Special Counsel to the Tribal Chief.

Those plans were nixed as Jey Uso’s program with Roman Reigns continued, according to Ringsidenews. This is why Wobbly Walrus was introduced, an idea pushed forward by Bruce Prichard because it was a brutal dig at Paul Heyman.

Since Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt’s feud did not continue, Wobbly Walrus, which was a parody of Paul Heyman, was then cut from the Firefly Fun House. They still have the puppet, but they have no reason to use it at this time.

There was also no fourth man decided on in the proposed fatal four-way match at Hell in a Cell. This was a match that didn’t get that far into planning before it was decided that Jey Uso would receive another Universal Title match.