Backstage News on the Workload of WWE Producers and the RAW Viewership

It has been reported that WWE officials expected RAW to draw fewer viewers than it actually did this week. The likely cause of this was the return of the National Football League’s Monday Night Football.

As was mentioned, this week’s episode of RAW drew 1.710 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. When compared to the episode that aired after “Clash at the Castle” the previous week, viewership was down 16.74%, while the key demo rating was down 24.13%. In an update, a new report from Fightful Select states that WWE anticipated a lower viewership for RAW than the 1.710 million people who actually watched it.

Because the return of Monday Night Football typically results in a drop in RAW viewership, the decline that occurred this week was anticipated. In the most recent few months, WWE’s flagship show has been enjoying some success in the ratings, especially since Chief Content Officer Triple H took over creative duties. In spite of the decline for this week’s show, the viewership for Monday’s RAW was still up 2.4% compared to the same week in 2021, and the key demo rating was up 2.32% compared to the same week in 2021.

Chief Content Officer Triple H, was supposed to reduce the amount of work that previous Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon had assigned to his staff, but this has not been done as of yet. Some WWE Producers had hoped for this change, but it has not occurred yet.

It was revealed that lead WWE Producer Jason Jordan had to triple up on assignments for the September 9 SmackDown taping in order to compensate for recent cuts to the production team. The match between Imperium and The Brawling Brutes, the segment featuring Braun Strowman and Alpha Academy, as well as the dark main event featuring The Street Profits and the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, were all produced by Jordan. He produced only one match by himself on last week’s RAW, T-BAR vs. Mustafa Ali for WWE Main Event. Additionally, he was a producer on the Steel Cage match that took place between The Miz and WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, but this time he worked alongside WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes.

