Backstage News on the WWE Brand Crossover Benefiting the Company

According to reports, the WWE NXT brand is benefiting from the recent crossover between WWE brands.

The crossover has benefited NXT in a variety of ways, according to Fightful Select.

One insider mentioned the increasing consistent viewership in recent months as one way the crossover is working. Another source stated that main roster talent sent in can evaluate those they work with and help determine where they stand in terms of preparation for RAW or SmackDown. There’s also the experience component to consider when assisting with the roster.

