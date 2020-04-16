Backstage News On The WWE Cuts Made On Wednesday, Report On Money Being Saved

It’s believed that the releases of several more wrestlers or staff from WWE NXT will be revealed soon, according to Wrestling Observer Radio. It was also noted that no one else expects any further main roster departures to be made. Regarding the producers cut on Wednesday, we noted before that they were all furloughed except for WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, who was released. It was noted by Dave Meltzer on Observer Radio that most of the producers will likely be brought back once WWE resumes live events. There’s no confirmation on when regular operations and touring will resume, but it could be later in the summer. The fact is that no one knows when regular business will resume because it won’t happen until the coronavirus pandemic is contained, or at least eases up.

The talent cuts made on Wednesday will save WWE around $703,000 per month, according to Meltzer on Twitter. There were rumors of WWE saving $4 million with the cuts, but that’s incorrect. Meltzer noted that the $4 million figure includes all expenses cut, including the expenses of moving WWE HQ into the new location in Stamford, CT. WWE noted on Wednesday that the move to the new building has been delayed for at least six months. The list of cuts from Wednesday currently includes 22 wrestlers, 10 producers, 3 coaches, 2 announcers, 1 referee, 1 creative writer, and 2 other on-air talents. Visit the PWMania main page for full coverage from Wednesday. As noted, the cuts on Wednesday were a part of coronavirus-related business changes that WWE announced earlier in the day.