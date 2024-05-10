Backstage News On The WWE King And Queen Of The Ring Main Event

Following the success of WWE Backlash France, on May 26, 2024, at the Jeddah SuperDome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, WWE will host the King & Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event, which will be broadcasted on Peacock.

WWE Women’s World Champion Becky Lynch will face Liv Morgan, while WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn will face Bronson Reed and Chad Gable. The finals of the King & Queen of the Ring tournament have also been confirmed.

WWE began the tournaments this week on Raw and will continue on tonight’s SmackDown. In the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted that the top Raw stars, such as Jey Uso and Gunther, are in the tournament, leading him to speculate that Damian Priest will not defend his World Heavyweight Championship at the show because there have been no hints of it happening.

Dave Meltzer reported that he was told by WWE officials that Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is “pegged for the main event on this show in a title match.”

With the event taking place in just a few weeks, preparations for that match are expected to begin soon.