Backstage News On The WWE Night Of Champions Main Event

WWE returns to Saudi Arabia next weekend for Night of Champions, the first of two events in the country this year.

WWE has yet to announce a specific main event for the event. There’s a reason for this, as the show, like WrestleMania, is being marketed with the idea of multiple main event matches.

Twitter insider BoozerRasslin noted that the three main event matches being promoted for the show are Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles for the vacant WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Undisputed Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa, and Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar.

As of this writing, the main event is set to be Rollins vs. Styles. There is also talk of including a United States Title match in the event. Plans can, of course, change.

WWE’s Night of Champions will take place on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at the Jeddah SuperDome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and will be broadcast on Peacock.

Other confirmed matches for the show include Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch and WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Mustafa Ali.