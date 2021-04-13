Backstage News On The WWE Universal Title Match At WrestleMania 37

Paul Heyman was reportedly instrumental in orchestrating the WrestleMania 37 Night Two main event that saw WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retain his title over Daniel Bryan and WWE Hall of Famer Edge, as is the case with most Reigns creative, according to Fightful Select.

Word is that Reigns retaining his title was the plan since early on in the angle, but there’s no word on if that wavered at any point. Many WrestleMania plans were changed in the days leading up to the show, but it doesn’t look like this was one.

Heyman’s role in the creative was similar to what he did with Brock Lesnar, where much of the creative and matches filter through him. Edge and Bryan also contributed ideas heavily, and it was said to have been a big collaborative effort. The double submission headbutt spot was said to be an idea that Bryan came up with.

The match reportedly went over well backstage and Reigns has received rave reviews for hsi performance.

As noted before, WWE Hall of Famer Michael “PS” Hayes produced the match.