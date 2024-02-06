Backstage News On The WWE WrestleMania Press Event And The Rock vs. Roman Reigns

WWE is expected to announce The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 later this week.

The WWE legend and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion will face off at WrestleMania 40 Kickoff, an open-to-the-public fan and media event broadcast live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, February 8, at 4 p.m. PT. The doors open at 2:30 p.m. PT.

This event is open to the public without requiring a ticket. Triple H, Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair, and Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley are scheduled to appear.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that a venue like the T-Mobile Arena is not something WWE could book on short notice, adding to reports that The Rock vs. Reigns was planned in early January when The Rock joined the TKO Board of Directors and only a few people were aware they were going in that direction rather than having Cody Rhodes run it back with Reigns.

“I know some people want to believe that the [CM] Punk injury or the Vince [McMahon] stuff is the reason for the Dwayne stuff. But as I mentioned before, that’s not the case. But they had booked T-Mobile for Thursday with Dwayne long ago, like somebody there just kind of mentioned in passing, you know, it’s not like you can get the T-Mobile Arena four days in advance for something that we’re changing. It’s like this thing had to be booked way in advance. So this thing was….what I mentioned January 3, it’s like look, it was being talked about to make a date and have an agreement on January 3. There was pretty much an understanding well before that. So they kept that one quiet and you know how it all plays out? Whatever it is, it’s working. I think that they’re absolutely thrilled out of their minds. And they certainly should be. I mean, the idea is business and interest levels up,” Meltzer stated.

