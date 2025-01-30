Backstage News On The Wyatt Sicks’ Recent Absence From WWE TV

WWE’s The Wyatt Sicks have been making waves since their highly anticipated debut on RAW, with their most recent feud involving The Final Testament. However, despite their momentum, Bo Dallas and the rest of the group were recently moved to SmackDown and have yet to make an appearance.

According to Fightful Select, the faction’s absence from WWE TV is due to an injury-related issue. Additionally, while there has been speculation about Alexa Bliss’ return to WWE, the report clarifies that her status has no bearing on The Wyatt Sicks or their current plans.