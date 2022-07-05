Backstage News on Theory Winning WWE Money in the Bank and Title Loss, Cody Rhodes

At WWE Money in the Bank this past Saturday, Theory had a big night. After losing the WWE United States Title to Bobby Lashley, he went on to win the Men’s MITB Ladder Match, earning himself a crack at the title for the next year.

According to a recent report, Theory was only included late in terms of the storyline to the Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match.

It was revealed that Theory was supposed to take the Money In the Bank briefcase out of Las Vegas all along. Just before the bell rang, Adam Pearce introduced Theory to the contest, but rumors have it that the original plan had been for Theory to lose the United States Title to Lashley and then win the briefcase in the main event.

Before Cody Rhodes was sidelined with an injury, it was said that WWE had planned for him to win the men’s briefcase. Rhodes was never picked to win the Men’s MITB Ladder Match, according to reports. If Vince McMahon did want for Rhodes to win the MITB main event, no member of the WWE creative staff ever heard that plan.

At WWE Money In the Bank, Theory made history by becoming the first Superstar to win a briefcase and lose a title on the same night.

Liv Morgan, the new SmackDown Women’s Champion, joins the likes of WWE Hall of Famer Kane, Dean Ambrose, Alexa Bliss, and Bayley on the list of wrestlers who won an MITB briefcase and a title in the same night. According to some, Asuka’s 2020 reign falls under that category.

At WWE SummerSlam on July 30 in Nashville, Theory will face Lashley again in a bout in which the championship is on the line.

