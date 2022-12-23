Backstage News on This Week’s AEW Dynamite Main Event, Praise for Jamie Hayter and Others

Jamie Hayter retained the AEW Women’s World Title over Hikaru Shida on Wednesday’s Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

According to Will Washington of Fightful Select and Ask Grapsody, ROH veteran BJ Whitmer produced the Shida vs. Hayter main event. Whitmer also produced Hayter’s recent Full Gear match against former champion Toni Storm.

Whitmer has consistently received praise from AEW talent, including Willow Nightingale in a recent Grapsody interview.

Backstage, there has been a unanimous positive reaction to not only this week’s Dynamite main event, but Hayter’s title reign in general. Furthermore, the act surrounding Hayter has received a lot of internal praise, with Britt Baker and Rebel also receiving a lot of credit for seamlessly transitioning into their current spots.