Backstage News On This Week’s WWE NXT Production

Regarding Mauro Ranallo and Beth Phoenix returning to commentary on this week’s edition of WWE NXT, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com is reporting that neither were in attendance at Full Sail University for the tapings.

Ryan Satin of ProWrestlingSheet.com provided additional details:

“Sources confirms WWE’s production team put together a way for Ranallo and Phoenix to record from home in an effort to keep them as integral parts of the show on commentary while limiting the amount of travel they’d need to do for the time being.”

This was reportedly able to be done with the NXT announcers since they don’t appear on-screen as much as the commentary teams for RAW and Smackdown.