Backstage News On Tiffany Stratton’s Women’s Title Win And Late SmackDown Rewrites

According to PWInsider.com, new WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton’s cash-in was planned weeks ago and kept a secret, with many people not being aware of the title change coming. The plan was made specifically for the three-hour expansion of SmackDown to give the network, the blue brand, and Stratton a big moment.

The report also mentioned several late changes made to the opening segment of Friday night’s SmackDown. The segment was originally set to begin with a Kevin Owens promo that would have involved Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes. There was a lot of back-and-forth on what would be best creatively until the version that took place shook out. At one point, Jey Uso was also discussed.