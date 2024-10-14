Backstage News On Title Change That Took Place At AEW WrestleDream

The AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view event from the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, WA, featured several newsworthy moments, including the return of Adam Cole, Swerve Strickland, and MJF, as well as the match results.

Brian Cage won the ROH TV Title on the zero-hour pre-show, and Jon Moxley defeated Bryan Danielson for the World Heavyweight Title in the main event. Danielson’s full-time wrestling career is over after his loss.

There was also a three-way match for the International Title between Will Ospreay, Ricochet, and Konosuke Takeshita. Don Callis interfered with the finish to screw over Ospreay, but it wasn’t until Kyle Fletcher hit Will with a screwdriver that the title changed. After the game, Fletcher hit a tiger driver into Ospreay for good measure.

According to Fightful Select, Takeshita has been planning to win the title for several weeks. Following the injury angle, it is unclear how long Ospreay will be off television.