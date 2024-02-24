Backstage News On TNA Stars Wanting Anthem To Meet With Scott D’Amore

According to PWInsider.com, TNA is set to have a talent meeting with Anthem Sports and Entertainment prior to tonight’s television tapings in New Orleans, Louisiana and some believe Len Asper, the head of Anthem, will be present at the meeting.

It was also mentioned that a leaked letter from members of the TNA Wrestling roster had requested Anthem to meet with Scott D’Amore to resolve their issues, but it seems D’Amore will not be a part of the meeting. Instead, Anthem will only meet with the talents.