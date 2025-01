As PWMania.com previously reported, TNA Wrestling acquired a new domestic TV deal with the New England Sports Network (NESN). However, this isn’t recent.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, TNA’s deal with NESN began in May, but nobody noticed it over the last seven months. TNA airs on NESN and NESN+ two to three times a week, on Thursdays or Fridays, and again late Saturday and early Sunday.

The show that airs is one week behind the episode that airs on AXS TV.