Backstage News On TNA’s Interest In Sheamus And Ben Bishop

New details have surfaced regarding TNA’s reported interest in former WWE Superstar Sheamus.

TNA reportedly contacted Sheamus about the possibility of appearing at Bound For Glory, although the discussions were separate from the company’s arrangements with Caster.

Despite speculation surrounding the two names, the situation was not a case of TNA deciding between Sheamus and Caster for a single spot on the show.

As recently as two weeks before the event, Sheamus had reportedly not committed to an appearance.

There was also said to be a considerable difference in the financial terms associated with potentially booking the two performers.

Elsewhere, independent wrestling standout Ben Bishop continues to attract attention from TNA officials.

As of Sunday, Bishop had not signed a contract with the promotion, although he reportedly made a favorable impression on company officials.

TNA had already been monitoring Bishop’s progress on the independent wrestling scene for some time, suggesting that its interest in him predates the recent discussions about his status.

Finally, several independent wrestling talents are expected to be backstage for TNA’s upcoming television tapings in Dothan, Alabama, scheduled for Tuesday, October 13, and Wednesday, October 14.

The presence of independent wrestlers at TNA tapings is considered routine and does not necessarily indicate that those attending are being signed to contracts.

For now, no additional agreements involving Sheamus or Bishop have been confirmed, while Caster’s association with TNA has officially come to an end following his Bound For Glory appearance.