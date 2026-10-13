Backstage News On TNA’s Plans For Max Caster Before Controversy

Additional backstage details have emerged regarding TNA Wrestling’s recent dealings with Max Caster.

TNA announced on Monday that it would no longer be working with Caster after his controversial entrance rap at Bound For Glory, which included a reference to the recent attacks in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Caster made his TNA debut at the October 11 event in Tampa, Florida, answering Moose’s open challenge in a losing effort.

According to the latest backstage information, TNA had discussed the possibility of bringing Caster back for this week’s television tapings in Dothan, Alabama, before the controversy surrounding his appearance. However, Caster had reportedly already told people close to him that he expected his Bound For Glory appearance to be a one-time deal.

The company subsequently confirmed that it would not be using Caster again following the backlash over his remarks.