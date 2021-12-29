Backstage News On Toni Storm’s Release From WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, Toni Storm has left WWE after reportedly asking for her release from the company.

Toni competed at Tuesday night’s WWE live event in Washington, DC. Toni was in a triple threat match against Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com wrote that the match went down as planned and “it does not appear this was not a case of something happening inside the ring that triggered the departure.”

It was noted that Toni flew herself home this morning from Baltimore. According to Fightful Select, people in WWE were said to be “blindsided” by Toni’s request to be released. However, it appears that WWE didn’t turn her down since the company has been releasing talent due to “budget cuts.”

Fightful also wrote the following:

“We reached out to people close to Toni said that things were fine when we asked about extenuating circumstances, and how she was doing.”

Here is footage from the triple threat match on Monday night in Orlando, FL: