Backstage News On Tonight’s NXT Opener/Main Event

Tonight’s WWE NXT episode is scheduled to open with the “change” promo by NXT General Manager William Regal, according to PWInsider. The show is scheduled to close with Thatcher & Ciampa vs. Grizzled Young Veterans in a Tornado tag team match.

Here is the line up for tonight plus a new video teaser for the Regal segment:

-William Regal brings change to NXT?

-Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher vs. Grizzled Young Veterans (Tornado Rules)

-KUSHIDA defends NXT Cruiserweight Championship in a open challenge