Backstage News On Tonight’s WWE Draft Night 1 Episode Of SmackDown

WWE has reached out to several people for cameo appearances on tonight’s WWE Draft Night 1 edition of SmackDown, according to Fightful. WWE Hall of Famer and Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James is scheduled to appear tonight. WePWMania.com previously mentioned how WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long was also booked.

WWE has RAW and SmackDown draft rooms as well as a draft podium is set up for tonight at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, TX. As it was on Monday’s RAW, the new WWE World Heavyweight Title belt will be on display at ringside.

PWMania.com also reported that tonight’s show will include a decision on the future of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles after the brand split, as well as ongoing tension within The Bloodline. Tonight, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will defend their titles against The Usos.

There are still wrestlers who do not know where they will go in this year’s WWE Draft. You can find the Draft pools by clicking here. You can also get backstage spoiler updates by clicking here and clicking here.

