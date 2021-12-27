Backstage News On Tonight’s WWE RAW Being Affected By Covid-19

In regards to the December 27th 2021 edition of WWE RAW, there will be some changes made to the script. There are wrestlers being pulled from the show due to either a Covid-19 positive test result or being exposed to someone that tested positive.

In addition to that, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted the following:

“What will make this an extra long day is we are told WWE’s Producers have been hit hard with COVID so where a normal Raw taping would have a dozen or so producers, they are down to about half of that, which will make everyone’s workload harder, especially if/when the script is ripped up and everyone has to start over.”

Montez Ford returned to action at Madison Square Garden and here is the updated line-up for tonight’s show in Detroit, MI:

* The Miz and Maryse will renew their wedding vows

* AJ Styles vs. Omos

*WWE U.S. Champion Damien Priest vs. Dolph Ziggler

* Austin Theory vs. Finn Balor

* Randy Orton vs. Otis

* The Street Profits vs. The Mysterios in the RK-Bro tournament final

Johnson added that Apollo Crews, Commander Azeez, and Veer Mahaan were seen in Detroit.