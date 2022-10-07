Backstage News on Tony Khan’s Creative Process for AEW

AEW President Tony Khana remains the primary booker, but he is assisted in formatting the weekly TV shows by Associate Producer QT Marshall.

The Wrestling Observer reports that Executive Vice Presidents The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, as well as Marshall, Vice President of Talent Development Pat Buck, Producer Sonjay Dutt, Senior Producer Tony Schiavone, and others were present at the recent AEW creative meetings prior to the All Out incident to go over the various creative ideas. These individuals were brought to the meetings so that Khan could bounce ideas off of them.

AEW also invited others to the creative meetings at various times, and some of the top stars have creative input on their own programs.