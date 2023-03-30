Backstage News On Top Luchadors Working For AEW/ROH

Three top luchadors are currently working without contracts for AEW/ROH.

According to a new Fightful Select report, Dralistico, Komander, and AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo are currently working per-night contracts. It was noted that there has been at least some discussion about AEW/ROH doing more with Dralistico.

Dralistico has recently appeared on ROH TV with older brother Rush, and they will compete for the vacant ROH World Tag Team Titles in the Reach For The Sky Ladder Match at ROH Supercard of Honor.

Vikingo was defeated by IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega earlier this month on AEW Dynamite, while Komander competed in the Face of The Revolution Ladder Match. Omega will now defend against Komander at this weekend’s ROH Supercard of Honor.