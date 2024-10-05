Backstage News On Top Tag Team Teased In New Coming Soon Vignette On SmackDown

As PWMania.com previously reported, pro wrestling veterans the Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) were expected to make their highly anticipated WWE debut on the CW premiere episode of NXT this past Tuesday night. However, that never happened.

PWInsider.com reports that the “coming soon” vignette that aired Friday night on SmackDown is the start of the promotional push towards the debut of Shelley and Sabin in the company. The video footage that was shown in the vignette were shots of Detroit, Michigan, the hometown of the legendary tag team.