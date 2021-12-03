Backstage News On Top WWE Contracts

Several top WWE talents are reportedly making a few million dollars per year.

It’s been reported that the very top talents, Brock Lesnar and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, are making above $5 million per year on their guaranteed deals, but now the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that other top talents are making less than half or just over half of that.

It was noted that a lot of the top talents are now making $2 million per year on their guaranteed contracts, while some others are at $3 million.

There’s also one un-named WWE Superstar who is making around $4 million per year on their guaranteed deal.

These figures are the downside guarantees, and do not include additional income.