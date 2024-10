According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE Bad Blood 2024 had a total of 12,400 traditional PPV buys, up 47.2% from Bash in Berlin. It was also mentioned on the report that this is the highest number for a “B” WWE PLE this year.

The report also indicates that of those who purchased Bad Blood 73.5% didn’t purchase Bash in Berlin, while only 6.9% bought AEW WrestleDream 2024.