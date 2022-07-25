Backstage News on Triple H as WWE Head of Creative and Bruce Prichard’s Role

As PWMania.com previously reported, Paul “Triple H” Levesque will take on all responsibilities associated with WWE’s creative in addition to his regular responsibilities. As Head of Creative, this is the start of “The Game.”

Ed Koskey and Bruce Prichard were mainly in charge of the direction of last Friday’s SmackDown, according to Fightful Select, which confirmed previous reports.

The producers were told that Triple H would at the very least be the “finish guy.” Bruce Prichard will continue working for the business and will be a part of creative. Up until Vince McMahon announced his retirement last week, he had been in charge of the creative staff, with McMahon having the last say in all things creative.

WWE executives were notified last week that Vince would be available to some extent as he transitions away from the company.

The news that Triple H will be in charge of creative was reported to have generated a lot of excitement among the talent. There were some worries among the talent when it was revealed that Prichard would be overseeing creative as well as serving in an interim capacity in talent relations. This was because the talent would have to ask the person in charge of their creative for time off if they needed it.

According to a source at USA Network, Triple H taking on the role of Head of Creative marks “an exciting change.”

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.