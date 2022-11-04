Backstage News on Triple H Changing WWE Presentation in a Different Way to Vince McMahon

Regarding the adjustments to be made to WWE Premium Live Events in 2023, Dave Meltzer shared some further information.

The Hell in a Cell event has been axed, according to a recent WrestleVotes report. They reported, “The show itself, I think, is completely dead. That match, from what I understand, means a lot to Hunter, just think of the classics that he’s had in there. Roman Reigns & Jey, so they’ve been feuding for six weeks. They got to be there now because the calendar says so… That’s not going to happen anymore.”

The match from Hell in a Cell will continue, but not as a separate show.

The following is what Meltzer stated in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, “But even that in specific wasn’t confirmed, past that story could be accurate as Paul Levesque is trying to shape a new course and a new presentation and he wants to forge ahead not in copying Vince McMahon but in his own direction.”

Since Triple H took over, there have been minor adjustments almost every week, but the format change would be Hunter’s biggest modification to date. There has been no word on whether the event changes will apply to NXT TakeOver events.