Backstage News on Triple H Heading Into SummerSlam, Possible Creative Splash

As PWMania.com previously reported, this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw was largely written prior to Vince McMahon’s retirement.

We may see several of Triple H’s ideas on this Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam, which will be the first performance entirely managed by him from a creative aspect.

WrestleVotes are reporting the following:

“With SummerSlam being his real first show in total control, source says Triple H would like to make a creative splash at the event, HOWEVER- only if it’s makes sense. Won’t just do something to do it. How about that change of pace, already.”

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com also stated the following in regards to Triple H:

“Fightful has spoken to numerous talent — both free agents and talent in other companies — who said they believe they’d still be with WWE if Triple H had been in his current roles sooner.”

