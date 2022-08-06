Backstage News on Triple H’s Current Plans, More Former WWE Stars Returning?

Following Vince McMahon’s retirement as head of WWE creative, Triple H has significantly changed the talent roster.

He was able to secure a main roster deal for IYO SKY (Io Shirai), bring back Dakota Kai, and form a faction with Bayley, an idea previously rejected by Vince McMahon. Along with returning Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux, he also brought back Max Dupri with the Maximum Male Models after McMahon had nixed him.

Kai, Kross, and Scarlett, who were all signed by Triple H, came together pretty quickly, according to FightfulSelect.

According to the article, Triple H and other executives have discussed bringing back a number of other former WWE wrestlers, and a “feeling out process” has taken place. As he restructures the roster to provide depth, sources said, “to not expect Triple H to step off the gas pedal any time soon, as he re-shapes the roster to add depth.”

Throughout a busy first week at RAW and SmackDown, Triple H also met with various stars several times.

