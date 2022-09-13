Backstage News on Triple H’s Plans for the WWE United States Championship

According to multiple reports, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is on a mission to improve the status of the WWE United States Title.

According to a recent report by Fightful Select, Triple H is currently working on a strategy to make the United States Title a “credible prize” on RAW, which is the flagship show for WWE.

The fact that WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley successfully defended his title against The Miz in a Steel Cage match as the main event of RAW two weeks ago was part of Triple H’s strategy to elevate the status of the strap. During RAW this week, Lashley interrupted Seth Rollins, and the two had some words with one another before agreeing to fight for the title on RAW next week.

The champion who emerges from next week’s match will be the true face of RAW, according to the Lashley – Rollins promo on Monday’s RAW.

Due to the fact that Roman Reigns is currently keeping the Undisputed WWE Universal Title on the SmackDown brand, Triple H is attempting to position the WWE United States Title as the most prestigious prize for the RAW brand.

