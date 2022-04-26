Backstage News On Turns For Several WWE Superstars Expected, Vince McMahon

As seen on the April 22nd 2022 edition of WWE SmackDown, Xia Li made an apparent heel turn when she said that she will only be protecting herself from now on.

Li hasn’t been the only recent turn as Ciampa also turned heel during the April 25th 2022 edition of WWE RAW.

Fans should expect more turns for several stars in the coming weeks as Vince McMahon feels that some of the talent is being miscast right now, Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co reports.

According to a new report, there is ‘always a discussion’ in WWE to turn Superstars. Vince McMahon is reportedly ‘always unhappy’ with things and constantly changing.