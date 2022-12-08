Backstage News on Two Companies Interested in Signing Lady Frost

AAA and CMLL in Mexico are reportedly interested in signing Lady Frost to a contract.

Frost was released from Impact Wrestling in November after a months-long dispute with the company. She is currently on her second CMLL tour following the release of Impact, and the promotion confirmed this week during a press conference that she has been offered a contract.

While CMLL has offered Frost a contract, Fightful Select reports that she has yet to sign with any promotion.

AAA has expressed interest in signing Frost and has made overtures to her. There has been no word on how far the talks have progressed or whether a contract has been offered.

Frost defeated Lena Kross at the WrestlePro 100 event in November to become the first WrestlePro Women’s Champion.