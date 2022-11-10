Backstage News on Two Former WWE Stars Possibly Returning to Align With Bray Wyatt

As PWMania.com previously noted, WWE is reportedly considering the possibility of signing multiple free agents, and Bo Dallas is one of the names that has been mentioned. There has also been speculation that Bray Wyatt might one day establish a group known as the “Wyatt 6,” in which Dallas would play a role.

WrestleVotes revealed the following to Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport.com regarding former stars potentially returning to align with Wyatt:

“There’s people that Bray likes, people he wants to work with. Bo Dallas is one of them and so is Erick Rowan. If Erick wants to come back, I’m sure they’d allow that, if Bray also wanted it.”

“So are they going to make a faction of six? I don’t know. I think this whole Bray stuff is really a collaboration of what he wants to do, and they will listen. I know for a fact that they will listen to every single idea that man has, and they will try to do it to perfection. That’s the kind of respect that he has.”