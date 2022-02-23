Backstage News On Two Free Agents Possibly Debuting With AEW

AEW will be bringing in former WWE star Shane ‘Swerve’ Strickland, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com. There has been speculation about Swerve joining AEW in recent weeks and his signing is said to be a “big acquisition” for the company. The belief is that the deal will take effect in the first week of March.

In addition to Swerve, ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham is reportedly scheduled to be at tonight’s AEW Dynamite taping from Bridgeport, CT. Gresham, who is technically a free agent, is scheduled to be at Dynamite, but there’s no word on if he will be appearing on TV, or if he will do any work at all with AEW, according to Fightful Select.

Gresham has been a free agent since the week after ROH Final Battle in December. ROH will return from their hiatus in early April with Supercard of Honor XV, where Gresham will headline against Bandido in a match to crown the Undisputed ROH World Champion. There’s no word on Gresham’s post-Supercard of Honor future as ROH has confirmed that they plan to resume touring.

After attending tonight’s Dynamite, Gresham will have to quickly travel back to Atlanta as Terminus 2 is scheduled for Thursday at the Oasis Event Center. Terminus is the promotion co-owned by Gresham and AEW part-timer Baron Black. Gresham is scheduled to defend his title against AEW star Santana at Terminus 2, which will air live on FITE.

Gresham was recently feuding with Steve Maclin in Impact Wrestling. The storyline saw Gresham distance himself from the Honor No More group of former ROH stars.