Backstage News On Two Major WWE Matches Being Discussed For The Future

– Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer is reporting that Edge has been pushing for a match with Daniel Bryan later this year. Edge and Bryan are both on the WWE creative team and Meltzer wrote the following:

“It was notable that they were the two people who got substantial interview time leading to the match, but Edge, at 47, was pushing for a main event title shot, while Bryan, at 39, in his position was pushing constantly to get other people over.”

– Dave Meltzer noted that while it won’t happen at this year’s Wrestlemania, the idea of Roman Reigns facing Brock Lesnar in another match with Paul Heyman being part of the storyline is “on the table” for some point down the line. It’s unknown when Lesnar will wrestle for WWE again since the Covid-19 travel restrictions complicate his ability to travel from Canada.