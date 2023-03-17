Backstage News On Two More WWE WrestleMania 39 Matches Planned

WWE is planning two Fatal 4 Way tag team matches for WrestleMania 39.

WWE is set to announce two Fatal 4 Way tag team bouts for WrestleMania 39. The women’s match has yet to be announced, but the men’s match will feature The Viking Raiders vs. Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Street Profits, according to WrestleVotes.

WrestleVotes reported, “I’m told 2 additional matches are coming to the WrestleMania card. Both Men’s & Women’s four way tags. The men’s lineup is currently scheduled as: Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. Viking Raiders vs. Braun Strowman / Ricochet.”

It remains to be seen whether these matches will offer a future title shot, or if WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Lita will do double duty by defending in the women’s Fatal 4 Way.

WWE WrestleMania 39 will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2.

The current card is listed below, along with some rumored matches:

Host: The Miz

America The Beautiful singer for Night 1: Becky G

America The Beautiful singer for Night 2: Jimmie Allen

CONFIRMED MATCHES:

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE United States Title Match

John Cena vs. Austin Theory (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Asuka vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Triple Threat for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Sheamus or Drew McIntyre [or both] vs. GUNTHER (c)

Hell In a Cell

Finn Balor vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge

Rumored to be The Demon vs. Brood Edge.

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY) vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Becky Lynch & WWE Hall of Famer Lita

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins (Night 1)

RUMORED MATCHES:

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. The Usos (c)

Bobby Lashley vs. Bray Wyatt

Men’s Tag Team Fatal 4 Way

The Viking Raiders vs. Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Street Profits

Women’s Tag Team Fatal 4 Way

Teams to be announced