Backstage News On Two New WWE Stars Expected To Debut Soon

WWE is close to signing two notable free agents to work full-time in NXT.

The stars are Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer.

Due to her loyalty to STARDOM founder Rossy Ogawa, Giulia has been working for him in his new promotion, Dream Star Fighting Marigold. Giulia joined WWE earlier this year and is set to make an announcement on Tuesday that is expected to be WWE-related.

Vaquer signed with WWE earlier this month and worked matches on the Mexico house show tour. She made a name for herself when she lost the NJPW Strong Women’s Title to Mercedes Mone at Forbidden Door last month.

Dave Meltzer, speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, mentioned that both stars are set to debut in WWE soon.

Meltzer stated, “Giulia is on her way….The thing I was told yesterday…..heard it could be as early as August 19. I was told yesterday from the Marigold side that it would be the end of August. She’s under contract to WWE, so when WWE wants to start her, she’s going. So the announcement will be made. She’s going to say, ‘I’m leaving for WWE’ and she’s gonna have the date, and it’s coming up very, very soon, and she’ll be starting in NXT.”

Meltzer added, “Stephanie Vaquer should be starting immediately. She’s free and clear. Both of them are gonna be in WWE imminently. So Giulia’s gonna make the official announcement. It is gonna be very soon. Yeah.”