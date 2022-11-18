Backstage News on Two WWE NXT Debuts Expected in the Near Future

WWE launched its Next in Line program, which has already brought a number of college athletes from various sports, including Gable Stevenson, to the WWE Performance Center.

WWE also plans to debut two top athletes on television in the near future. Last year, the company shifted its focus to recruiting athletes with no wrestling background rather than veteran wrestlers for NXT.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE plans to debut two top athletes on NXT. “Two people being readied to debut on television in NXT,” he wrote, referring to AJ Amrhein and Isaac Odugbesan.

Amrhein was a member of Baylor University’s acrobatics and tumbling team, where he was named 2020 scholar athlete of the year.

This past season, Odugbesan was one of the best shot putters in college. With a 67-2 throw, he finished third in the NCAA championships and won the Eastern finals with a 68-5 throw.

WWE has given Amrhein the Dani Palmer name, which was originally given to Odugbesan, but this will need to be changed.