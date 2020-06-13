Backstage News On USA Network’s Reaction To Paul Heyman’s and Angel Garza’s Call-Up

– Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following regarding the USA Network’s reaction to Paul Heyman no longer being RAW’s Creative Director:

“I mean as far as the two stations I know that USA was unhappy with the change — very unhappy by the way. I don’t think that they were happy with the ratings, but they understood the ratings. They were told this would be a building process and the understood that.” (quote courtesy of RingsideNews.com)

– Fightful.com noted the following regarding Angel Garza’s call-up to the main roster:

“It was said that Vince McMahon didn’t know much about Angel Garza upon his arrival, outside of him being Humberto Carrillo’s cousin.”