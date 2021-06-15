Backstage News On Vince McMahon & “Cold Matches” In WWE

Vince McMahon reportedly issued a new edict for matches recently.

This week’s RAW saw Jeff Hardy defeat Cedric Alexander in singles action, with the stipulation that Hardy would retire if he lost. The stipulation was added to the match right before it happened, and the match was made right after Hardy’s win over John Morrison. Word now is that this was related to a new edict from Vince, according to Ringside News.

It was noted that all of the makeshift angles on RAW were constructed for a reason as Vince has been “beating up the writers and producers” over suggestions for “cold matches.”

A new unwritten edict in WWE reportedly says there will be no more “cold matches” produced. WWE officials are looking for stories and not just wrestling matches for the sake of having a match.