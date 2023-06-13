Backstage News On Vince McMahon Making Changes To This Week’s WWE RAW

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon made several changes to Monday night’s RAW without being present.

According to WWE insider BoozerRasslin, McMahon remotely made a few changes to Monday night’s RAW, but the changes were minor and described as subtle.

The match between Chad Gable and Erik, which Gable won, had time cut at the last second. The in-ring segment involving Finn Balor and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins was also revised, but no further information was provided.

JD McDonagh appeared briefly in a backstage segment with Balor on this week’s RAW, but a larger segment for McDonagh was apparently delayed and saved for later. It’s unclear whether this is related to the upcoming McDonagh vs. Dolph Ziggler feud. It was noted that Vince and WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H discussed JD’s direction towards Money In the Bank.

Because of the close proximity to WWE HQ in Stamford, Vince was backstage for the June 5 RAW in Hartford, CT, along with other WWE executives. According to Fightful Select, Vince’s changes last week were mostly about timing, match order, and the like.

According to WWE sources, McMahon also modifies the aftermath of certain matches. While last week’s RAW was one of the better-received episodes of the year, WWE talent have stated that they prefer McMahon making changes remotely, which he did again this week.